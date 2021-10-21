Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market size is expected to value at USD 35.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising occurrence of eye diseases like presbyopia, macular degeneration, and retinal vascular disease, particularly in geriatric population. Increasing focus on research and development in ophthalmic therapeutics and drugs by private bodies due to rising occurrence of ocular disorders, are driving factors for growth of the market. Globally, the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nanosatellite-microsatellite-market-size/request-sample

Cataract is the one of the primary cause of blindness. Other types of disorders such as retinal vascular disease, glaucoma, and age-associated macular degeneration can also lead to blindness. Thus, rise in the number of initiatives and programs taken by governmental agencies in order to prevent and completely eliminate such disorders by facilitating essential treatment for patients, thus significantly contributing to the growth of ophthalmic drugs market in recent years. Furthermore, recent research & development activities in various regions across the globe are expected to escalate demand of the ophthalmic therapeutics industry. For example, Ocular Therapeutix i.e. OTX-TP, a drug product also known as travoprost insert, is still under development and is considered as vital to cure glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Antiallergy

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF) agents

Anti-inflammatory

Nonsteroidal drugs

Steroidal drugs

Antiglaucoma

Other

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Dry Eye

Allergies

Glaucoma

Inflammation/Infection

Retinal Disorders

Uveitis

Other

Dosage form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Gels

Eye solutions

Capsules & Tablets

Eye drops

Ointments

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Novartis

Allergan

Santen Pharmaceutical Corporations

Pfizer Incorporations

Merck

Genentech Incorporations

Access Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ophthalmic-therapeutics-drugs-market

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medical sciences and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading market in Asia Pacific with recent improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in clinical needs, increase in personal expenditure, easy accessibility of effective medical treatments, and rise in healthcare consciousness among individuals.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com