edge CRM gears up for its Velocity 2021 event

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — After the blockbuster success of its #NavdurgasOfSales celebration, edge CRM is back again with yet another campaign. The campaign titled “Velocity 2021” is an event wherein, every alternate Friday, they’ll be having a conversation around a sales topic, simplifying it for everyone to understand and execute it in their work/ business for better results.

Ravindra Warang, the co-founder of edge CRM, feels sales is very subjective. He further states, “With Velocity 2021, we hope to deconstruct the complex sales concepts and simplify them for all the aspiring sales professionals.”

The first webinar as a part of Velocity 2021 titled “Hacks of generating leads for your B2B business” will be happening on 22nd October. Sanjay Wadhwa, an International Business Coach will be the guest speaker for the session.

Register your seat for the first session.

About edge CRM: edge CRM boasts a 2200+ satisfied user base with India’s top electronics manufacturing and financial firms as their clients. Engineered with a focus on relationship building and ease of operation, edge CRM offers state-of-art AI-driven lead qualifier, cloud-based data capture, 40+ Key Performance Indicators, a pre-emptive dashboard, and a robust security framework.