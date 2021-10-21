6 must-visit picnic places near Vadodara to make your holidays memorable

Vadodara, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vadodara might be a pleasant surprise for those who believe the city is just known for its great Gujarati cuisine. Vadodara boasts a number of wonderful picnic locations, ranging from adventure parks to gorgeous waterfalls, where you may spend quality time with family or friends. The scorching heat may make living dull, but with so many popular picnic sites near Vadodara, visitors will never be bored while visiting this city.

Spend Quality time with your near and dear ones at one of these 6 best picnic places near Vadodara;

Zarwani Waterfalls Jambughoda Wild Life Sanctuary Ajwa Fun World S Cube Water Park Kabirvad Champaner

Zarwani Waterfalls:

For all you hikers out there, Zarwani Waterfalls is the ideal location for you and your group. A waterfall-picnic spot near Vadodara located in the wildlife sanctuary of Shoolpaneshwar offers some stunning views of water gushing through the rocks with a loud uproar. This is an ideal spot for a one-day picnic where you can go trekking or on a safari to explore the area’s rich flora and fauna. The best part about being here is being able to disconnect from technology for a day because your phone will refuse to pick up any signals in this tranquil setting.

Jambughoda Wild Life Sanctuary:

Jambughoda Wild Life Sanctuary, located in the Jambughoda Tehsil and approximately 70 kilometres from Vadodara, is a peaceful green landscape where you can see bamboo and mahuda trees, among other numerous species of flora and fauna that make this place alive and one of the famous tourist spots in the region. Leopards, jackals, wild boars, sloth bears, hyenas, nilgai (blue bull, Asia’s largest antelope), barking deer, and chausingha are among the wildlife species to look out for (four-horned antelope). This picnic spot near Vadodara is a must-see if you want to spend a relaxing day with your family in the midst of nature.

Ajwa Fun World:

Water slides and rides are always a good time. Ajwa Fun World is one of the best picnic spots near Vadodara, with a fantastic range of water activities to keep you and your family entertained. Enjoy the splash of water as you explore the rides and have an exciting time here. There is also a Food Court serving delectable Gujarati dishes that will keep you coming back for more.

S Cube Water Park:

For those looking for an adrenaline rush this weekend and some frame-worthy photos, head out to the S Cube Water Park, which is one of the best picnic spots near Vadodara to enjoy some thrilling water rides. The Amusement Park has Columbus, Paddle Boating, the Giant Wheel, and many other attractions to keep you entertained as you ride one ride after another. It is entirely up to you whether you want to bring snacks from home for the picnic or enjoy the delectable food items available at the site’s Food Court. Wear your wristband, which you will be given upon entering the park, as this will grant you access to every corner of the park.

Kabirvad:

As the Narmada River flows through the state of Gujarat, there is a scenic island in the middle that is easily accessible by boat. The magnificent Banyan tree, which has been on the island for decades, now covers an area of nearly 3 kilometres. This is an ideal picnic spot near Vadodara because you can spend the day with your family under the tree, munching on sandwiches and playing a fun card game. The boats depart from the Shiva temple of Shuklatirth. Kabir, one of the most talented poets, used to stay here, which is where the name comes from. The tranquillity that you will find here is pure bliss.

Champaner:

If you have a history-loving family, Champaner, the archaeological site, should be on your must-see list. This UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Panchmahal district is a popular tourist destination. Follow in the footsteps of a bygone era as you explore this hidden treasure and marvel at the architectural gem at this location. Plan a picnic during the monsoon season and be captivated by the sheer beauty of this beautiful picnic spot near Vadodara, where bright green moss drapes the massive tree trunks. The stone carvings in Shahar ki Masjid and the Jami Masjid of Champaner are both fascinating to watch.