Demand for gluten-free bakery products is witnessing increased demand in recent years

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The gluten-free products market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets.

Gluten is a protein that is primarily found in four grains, namely, wheat, barley, rye, and triticale (crossbreed). Its main purpose is to give the dough its elasticity, which is further used to produce a line of products by imparting a chewy texture and retaining the product’s shape.

Globally, the demand for gluten-free bakery products is witnessing increased demand, particularly in the developed regions. Owing to this, the bakery products segment is estimated to dominate the global gluten-free products market, by type, in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The bakery products segment includes bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, and baking mixes & flours.

These products are staple foods of the population in North America and Europe; countries in these regions are also known to have the highest number of gluten-intolerant population in the world. Awareness among the population for these products is leading in these regions and also shows a rising awareness among the population for celiac and other digestive health issues. Thus, the population is shifting and adopting gluten-free dietary lifestyles on a large scale, owing to their other health benefits other than the prevention and treatment of celiac disease. Bakery is one of the segments of food products where wheat flour, as a raw material ingredient for binding or production of an array of products, is consumed on a large scale. Thus, providing an array of gluten-free bakery products is becoming of utmost importance.

The key players in this market include, The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bob’s Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amy’s Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).

