Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market to grow at highest CAGR till 2026

The halogen-free flame retardants market size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.60%. stringent regulations against use of toxic halogenated flame retardants is expected to support the growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market. However, high loading level of mineral based flame retardants is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, the introduction of more efficient products has created opportunities for manufacturers.

Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), and Huber Engineered Materials (US) are the major players in this market.

Clariant AG is one of the the largest players in the halogen-free flame retardants market. It has a strong brand name in the industry. Clariant AG is a renowned leader in specialty chemicals. Its units are well managed in the following business areas-care chemicals, catalysis, and natural resources. The company has a vast product line, catering to a wide range of industries.

Recently, in October 2019, Clariant introduced 11 new bio-based additives under the Eolit OP Terra and Licocene Terra brands. These high-performance additives will reduce fossil consumption and create a sustainable value chain.

In May 2019, The company launched non-halogenated Exolit 855. It is a transparent topcoat that is also water-resistant, suitable for light and dark wood

Israel Corporation Limited is also a large player in the halogen-free flame retardants market. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of specialty fertilizers, phosphate products, and flame retardants. The company has four segments, namely, Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Agricultural Solutions. Its well-established distribution network and brand value serve as an important factor for its future growth prospects.

BASF SE is the second-largest player in the halogen-free flame retardants market. The company leverages digital technologies and data to create additional value-added services for its customers. BASF SE is focusing on enhancing its market reach by foraying into new markets. The company has launched new products to strengthen its product portfolio.

In July 2019, BASF SE launched new polyamide and polybutylene terephthalate grades developed can be used as halogen-free flame retardants to produce high-voltage components in vehicles.

