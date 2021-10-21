Water Soluble Polymers Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Water Soluble Polymers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Water Soluble Polymer Market size is expected to value at USD 43.79 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the number of application of water soluble polymers in drilling, enhanced oil recovery, mining, wastewater treatment, and food.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Arkema

Ashland

BASF

Kuraray Group

Kemira Oyj

SNF Group

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Gelita AG

Shandong Polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd.

Beijing Hengju Chemical

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of water-soluble polymers as stabilizing agents, thickeners, film formation agent, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, lubricity aids, and conditioners, are expected to fuel market demand for water soluble polymers over the forecast period. Globally, the water soluble polymers industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Water soluble polymers are vital for production of various household products, detergents, personal care, and paints & coatings. Increasing adoption of water soluble polymers in food & beverages industry, building & construction industry and pharmaceuticals as a stabilizing agents, thickeners, film formation agent are anticipated to fuel the growth of water soluble polymers industry over the forecast period.

Growing use of polyvinyl alcohol in green packaging along with favorable government laws & regulations are expected to boost market expansion over the next seven years. Some of important properties of water soluble polymers include quick drying, mild odor, inflammable, and environment-friendly nature. These factors are expected to amplify market performance in the near future.

Application Outlook:

Water treatment

Food

Personal care & detergents

Oil & gas

Pulp & paper

Pharmaceuticals

Product Outlook:

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl alcohol

Guar gum

Cellulose ether

Gelatin

Xanthan gum

Casein

Polyacrylic acid

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry, rapid growth in shale gas manufacturing, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid growth in industries including personal care, food & beverages and pharmaceuticals sector.

