Bioprosthetics Market Product Estimates, Revenue Driver and Restraint Analysis

The global Bioprosthetics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Bioprosthetics Market is estimated to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2024 due to increase in geriatric population and prevalence of cardiac disorders. Bioprosthetics are the heart valves which are used in clinical practices. They are acquired due to medical implantations or animal tissue. Over the years, bioprosthetics has advanced in the domain. Bioprosthetics not only repair the injured area but also the regenerate sufficiently organized tissue that support angiogenesis and recruit growth factors obtaining the same characteristics of the healthy tissues.

Key Players:

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Braile Biomedica, Inc.

Labcor Laboratorios Ltd.

Maquet Metinge Group

Medtronic Plc.

Aortech International Plc

CryoLife, Inc.

Sorin Group

Humacyte, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

LifeCell International

Growth Drivers:

The factors driving bioprosthetics market are the growing prevalence of rheumatoid heart disorder, cardiac disorders and peripheral artery disorders and consistent demand for medications. The bioprosthetics products are made of biological materials, where the rejection rate in implants is less than as compared to the synthetic implants.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population with cardiac disorders is stimulating the growth of bioprosthetics industry. Bioprosthetics market is experiencing emergence of new technologies in the field of hybrid tissue-engineered bioprostheses, which uses non-biodegradable cultured tissue scaffolds. These tissues are highly resistant, durable and can be replaced with biodegradable tissue-engineered prosthetics. This technology helps the patients recover and lead a normal life ultimately boosting the market of bioprosthetics in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Cardiovascular

Plastic surgery & wound healing

Type Outlook:

Allograft

Xenograft Porcine Bovine



Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China India

Latin America Mexico Brazil

MEA South Africa



Europe is predicted to dominate the market of bioprosthetics owing to several demographic trends like increasing geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, frequent approvals of products, and growing awareness.

