Cardiovascular Devices Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand

The global Cardiovascular Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle and prevalence of chronic disorders associated with the heart. Cardiovascular devices diagnose and treat heart disorders and related health issues. Several types of cardiovascular devices are available with respect to different heart disorders. The majorly used devices are endovascular grafts, coronary stents, artificial heart valves, and angioplasty balloon catheters.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Cook Medical, Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Jude Medical

Growth Drivers:

The demand for cardiovascular devices is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of heart-related issues, which ultimately stimulates cardiovascular devices industry. Also, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures benefit patients with less pain, reduced chances of infections, less period of hospital stay, and speedy recovery from disorders are the advantages faced by patients. These advantages along with growing number of conditions like diabetes, obesity are encouraging the growth of cardiovascular devices market.

Moreover, technical modernizations in cardiac devices are expected to have stronger impacts on cardiovascular devices industry in the near future. However, strict legislations and protocols, significant cost of devices and lack of skilled healthcare staff is majorly obstructing cardiovascular device market. The market is witnessing trends like increasing mergers & acquisitions (manufacturing companies of cardiovascular devices) and speedy product launches.

Product Outlook:

Diagnostic and monitoring devices ECG Holter monitors Event monitors Cardiovascular diagnostic catheters Implantable loop recorders Echocardiogram PET scan MRI Cardiac CT Myocardial Perfusion Scans Doppler fetal monitor

Surgical devices Pacemakers Stents Catheters and accessories Guidewires Cannulae Electrosurgical procedures Valves Occlusion devices



Regional Outlook:

Geographically, cardiovascular devices market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the market owing to increasing investment and developed healthcare infrastructure. The key players in cardiovascular device industry include Abbott Vascular, Aboimed, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cordis Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., GE Healthcare, among others.

