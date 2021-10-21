Filter Integrity Test Market worth USD 79 million : Technological advancements in the field of Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as increasing R&D spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market are driving the growth of the market.

The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for filter integrity test. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According to the new market research report “Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market for Filter Integrity Test is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global Filter Integrity Test Market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the globe, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements.

The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest share of the global Filter Integrity Test Market in 2018.

On the basis of filter type, the Filter Integrity Test Market is segmented into liquid and air filter integrity tests. The liquid filter integrity test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The liquid filter integrity test method includes bubble point and diffusive flow tests. This testing method is correlated to a liquid bacteria challenge test, and the correlation verifies the integrity test limits the filters have to pass. Liquid integrity tests can be used on both hydrophobic and hydrophilic membrane filters used to sterilize liquid pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end users of the Filter Integrity Test Market.

Based on end user, the global Filter Integrity Test Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and other end users (academics and research institutes). The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The presence of stringent government guidelines for purity requirements in pharma and biotech manufacturing is a major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the Filter Integrity Test Market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Filter Integrity Test Market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is expected to witness high growth in the coming years. Growth in these markets will be fueled by factors such as significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing outsourcing, and growing expertise and academic excellence. Moreover, China, India, and South Korea have emerged as important players in the global pharmaceutical R&D sector.

The major players in the Filter Integrity Test Market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation/Pall Corporation (US), Sartorius (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Product (US), MDI Filtration Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and SH-Surway (China).

