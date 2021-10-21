Tablet Coatings Market – Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Revenue – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Tablet Coatings Market by Polymer (Cellulosic, Vinyl, Acrylic), Functionality (Delayed Release, Sustained Release), Type (Sugar Coated, Film Coated, Enteric Coated), End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 969 million by 2025 from USD 739 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study:

# To define, describe, segment, and forecast the tablet coatings market by polymer type, functionality, type, end user, and region.

# To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

# To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall tablet coatings market.

# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

# To forecast the size of the tablet coatings market in five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

# To profile the key players in the tablet coatings market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, and partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the tablet coatings market.

# To benchmark players within the tablet coatings market using the “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increasing R&D activities taking place in this field. Also, the growing generics market, rapidly growing biopharmaceuticals sector, growing nutraceutical industry, and the rising adoption of orphan drugs are supporting the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is expected to account for the largest share of the tablet coatings market

The tablet coatings market, by end-user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry. The pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The demand for tablet coatings in the pharmaceutical industry is largely driven by the increasing number of drugs launched as tablet formulations and growing prevalence of diseases for which tablet-based formulations form the primary treatment. The rising demand for innovative drug delivery formulations is also supporting the growth of the tablet coatings market for the pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the tablet coatings market

The Asia Pacific tablet coatings market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor and manufacturing costs, and the large base for the generation of generics & biologics are factors expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in this market are Colorcon Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), DuPont De Numeours Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Air Liquide S.A. (France), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

