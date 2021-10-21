Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Surging the Sales of Hand Sanitizer Market through 2031

Fact.MR’s report forecasts the global hand sanitiser market to exceed a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in upscaling the importance and sales of hand sanitizers in the past year alone.

Between 2016 and 2020, the hand sanitizer market expanded at a CAGR of 5%. By 2021-end, sales are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn. Increased emphasis on personal and community hygiene spiked demand for hand sanitizers at an exponential rate since the onset of COVID-19. Initial demand-supply gaps led to a contraction in global revenues, which was soon offset as manufacturers enhanced their production capacities.

To get in-depth insights Request for Brochure here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4705

The study highlights that the market for Hand Sanitizer is likely to grow at a stupendous pace on the back of ongoing research and development activities and technological developments in this market the during assessment period. This report includes reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and growth opportunities in the market for Hand Sanitizer. Thus, it covers a detailed analysis of all key factors responsible for the growth of the overall Hand Sanitizer market during the assessment period. Apart from this, the report provides an analysis of new revenue streams in the Hand Sanitizer market. The data presented in this report helps vendors in deciding their business strategies to gain prominent revenues.

The global Hand Sanitizer market Competitive Landscape Assessment:

Valuable insights compiled in the research report provides crucial information pertaining to the competitive landscape of the market, which enables the existing players and new companies to formulate informed strategies. Based on these insights and accurate analysis provided in the report, leading companies can get a better understanding of the current market scenario and identify the recent trends.

The report takes a cognitive approach to decode the business strategies of each of the leading players. Besides, the report also gauges the impact of recent market developments on the growth trajectory of the global Hand Sanitizer market. The insights presented in the report are written after taking due cognizance of the various trends that currently exist in the industry. The declaration of the coronavirus disease as a global health emergency, and successively a pandemic, created formidable challenges for the vendors within the global Hand Sanitizer market.

For an entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/report/hand-sanitizer-market/toc

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Hand Sanitizer Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a huge uptick in the demand for hand sanitizers globally. The sudden spike in demand due to the global pandemic has led manufacturers ramping the production of hand sanitizers. As the virus is spreading globally, people have started to “panic-buy” hand sanitizers as a preventive measure. With the sudden spike in demand for hand sanitisers, a vital raw material for hand sanitizer was in short supply. Fortunately, demand-supply dynamics stabilized in the latter half, restoring projections.

The prices for the chemicals are jumping sharply on the back of a surge in demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. Isopropyl alcohol also known as isopropanol or IPA is sold at high prices. Stocks of isopropyl alcohol are low, due to an unexpected increase in demand. Hence, World Health Organization and other public bodies have advised the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer with alcohol content above 60% as a preventive measure for virus’s spread.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4705

The report answers, in detail, the following key questions pertaining to market expansion:

Which regulatory compliances are essential for legally existing and entering into the market?

Which factors could be a threat, opportunity, or untapped territory for the market vendors?

Which regions are expected to offer fresh opportunities for establishing footholds in the market?

What are the odds and opportunities of remaining in the market despite the challenges and disruptions?

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Fact.MR follows a multidisciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis 2016 – 2020 and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com