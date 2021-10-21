Flavored Milk Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

250 Pages Flavored Milk Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Competition Tracking

Key players operating in the global flavored milk market are

Danone

Nestlé S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V.

Dean Foods Company

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

National Dairy Development Board

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Grupo Lala

S.A.B. de C.V.

Market Taxonomy Flavor Chocolate

Coffee

Rose

Vanilla

Strawberry

Other Flavor Packaging Carton

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Tin and Can Sales Channel Modern Grocery Retail

Traditional Grocery Retail

Non-Grocery Retail

Scope Various health benefits of flavored milk are increasing its consumption over the past few years. Vendors of flavored milk are focusing on the expansion of their portfolio, introducing new flavors for attracting consumer interests. However, growth in the vegan population is likely to hinder demand for flavored milk in the upcoming years. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides an in-depth analysis of the global flavored milk market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global flavored milk market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Flavored milk manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to flavored milk. Summary The report commences with brief information on the global flavored milk market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global flavored milk market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global flavored milk market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – flavored milk. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth are offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints, and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global flavored milk market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of flavored milk. With the continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of the latest developments and trends is fundamental for flavored milk manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. By considering the wide scope of the global market for flavored milk, and providing in-depth insights, the report offers a segmentation analysis & forecast. The comprehensive segmentation analysis includes detailed country-wise prospects offered on all parameters. The global market for flavored milk is categorized into flavor, sales channel, packaging, and region. The report’s last section comprises of the global flavored milk market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the global flavored milk market. 6 Key Estimations for the Global Flavored Milk Market Chocolate flavored milk will remain sought-after among consumers in the market, with sales poised to surpass revenues worth US$ 10,000 Mn by 2022-end. Tin & can packaging will remain preferred for flavored milk in the global market. Sales of tin & can package flavored milk are anticipated to account for nearly US$ 20,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end. During 2017 to 2022, Europe will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk and will account for more than one-fourth market share in terms of revenues. Flavored milk sales are expected to register the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) through 2022. Based on sales channels, traditional grocery retailers will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk, with sales projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Key market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report is Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Danone, National Dairy Development Board, Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Dean Foods Company, and Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V.

