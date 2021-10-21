High Purity Methane Gas Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities – Global Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “High Purity Methane Gas Market by Storage & Distribution and Transportation, Application (Chemical Synthesis, Heat Detection, R &D Laboratory, Transistors & Sensors, Power Electronic), End-Use Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global high purity methane gas market size is expected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Chemical Synthesis is expected to be the fastest growing application in the High Purity methane gas market during the forecast period.

Chemical Synthesis is the fastest-growing application segment in the High Purity methane gas market. The growth is The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity methane gas as a raw material for the production of methanol, synthetic ammonia, hydrogen, acetylene, carbon black, and carbon disulfide, among others. It accounted for a share of about 20.5% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global high purity methane gas market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the High purity methane gas market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of high purity methane gas in the electrical & electronics and chemical industries in countries such as US, Canada and Mexico have led to an increased demand for High purity methane gas in the North American region.

Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US). are the leading high purity methane gas manufacturers, globally.

COVID-19 Impact on the High Purity Methane Gas Market

The global High purity methane gas market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like as Osaka Gas (Japan), Sumitomo Seika (Japan), Linde Plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), and Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.

These players have announced the suspension of production due to the lowered demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect the safety of their employees in the US, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for high purity methane gas is expected to decline in 2020. Manufacturers are likely to adjust production to prevent bottlenecks and plan production according to demand from tier 1 manufacturers.

