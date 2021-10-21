PVA Glue Market Projected To Grow At Steady Pace During 2021-2031, Latest Research By Fact.MR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, PVA glue market is projected to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth. Increasing adoption of DIY crafts and repairing around the house is driving PVA glue demand, owing to its properties like quick fix and easy absorption. This is expected to project growth in the PVA glue sales.

What is Driving PVA Glue Sales?

With growing attention towards standard of living, rise in consumer spending on home decor and furniture has been observed, in past few years. This has significantly contributed to the growing demand for PVA glue, owing to its variety of application in assembling different wooden parts. Similarly, PVA glue offers several benefits compared to other adhesive glue such as, high tensile, strength, and easy absorption.

Furthermore, in last few year, its use has expanded across other industries, among which textile industry has been at the front. PVA glue is extensively used for clothes as well, which in turn contribute in increasing PA glue sales, owing to its distinguishing characteristic of readily absorbing porous material.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of PVA Glue?

Some of the key market participants of key PVA glue are

Palmer Holland Inc.

Ensinger Penn Fibre Inc.

Howard J. Moore Company Inc.

Plastic Products Inc.

Nexeo Plastics

CP Adhesives Inc.

Mil-Spec Industries

McWhorter Inc.

Some emerging Chinese suppliers of PVA glue includes

Hangzhou Joinleader New Materials Co. Ltd.

YU-KUANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CORPORATION

Hejian Anjiefa Building Material Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Yijierongshang Import And Export Trading Co. Ltd.

Qinghe Yongxing Industrial Co. Ltd.

PVA Glue Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

By Product Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

By Applications

Furniture

Footwear

DIY

By End Users

Industrial Purpose

Residential Customers

By Distribution channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Online Retail

Home Improvement Stores

Modern Trade

Europe Demand Outlook for PVA Glue

Similar to their North American counterpart, the demand of PVA glue has been increasing at a rapid pace in European countries, owing to growth in its procurement by several applications.

Some of the European countries including Germany, U.K, Italy, and Spain are witnessing significant growth in the PVA glue sales due to the presence over 500 DIY stores.

Additionally, PVA glue demand in Europe is also growing due to increasing number of furniture manufacturing players. Europe has presence of major furniture manufactures including, IKEA, Steinhoff, and JYSK, which further intensifies the regional demand.

