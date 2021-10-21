Increasing Food Allergies Likely to Augment Vegan Spaghetti Sales 2031

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Vegan Spaghetti Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Vegan Spaghetti Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Vegan Spaghetti Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

What is Driving Demand for Vegan Spaghetti?

The demand for vegan spaghetti in routine dietary is likely to get a push by ever-increasing demand for more organic and natural food compared to that of synthetic food. Vegan spaghetti can be a potential substitute to conventional or vegan noodles owing to the fact that spaghetti has about 35% more protein than instant noodles and does not contain trans-fat nor cholesterol.

Vegan/plant-based spaghetti has gained traction, as they provide enormous health benefits compiled with similar taste and texture of conventional spaghetti or noodles. Furthermore, trend of vegan food products consumption is upwelling the vegan spaghetti sale, which in turn has been compelling vegan spaghetti manufacturers to expand their distribution footprint and innovate their product offerings. However, Surging vegan population and increasing footfall of flexitarian or vegan consumer in restaurants is likely to be a lucrative avenue for vegan spaghetti manufacturers.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vegan Spaghetti?

At present, the market for vegan spaghetti is highly unorganized in few regions as the key market players engaged in the manufacturing of vegan spaghetti are predominantly focusing on emerging countries owing to the remunerative opportunities for vegan spaghetti market. However, the demand for vegan spaghetti is likely to swell in near future as manufacturers are continuously launching products which are appetizing and have different flavors in the vegan spaghetti market to meet the demand of rising flexitarian and vegan population. In turn, making it one of the most organized market as a source of vegan protein.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of vegan spaghetti include

Explore Cuisine

Pink Harvest

Peacock

Colavita

San Remo

MyRamen Company

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

Turn Organic

Banza

Barilla

Andean Dream Organic Quinoa

Simply Nature

General Nature (Wonder Noodles)

LIVIVA

Chickapea

De Cecco

The Only Bean.

Key Segments

By Source

Whole Grain

Flour

Oat Fiber

Others (Chickpeas, Edamame, Rice etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Foodservice Channel Full-service Restaurants Quick-service Restaurants Cafes and Bars Other Foodservice Channels

Retail Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retailing Other Retail Channels



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa Southern Africa Other Africa



