Demand For Vegan Tortillas Will Witness A Progressive Growth Outlook In The Long-Run

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Vegan Tortillas, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Vegan Tortillas Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Vegan Tortillas demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis & reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Vegan Tortillas Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR’s Vegan Tortillas sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Vegan Tortillas Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Vegan Tortillas manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Vegan Tortillas manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Vegan Tortillas demand by country: The report forecasts Vegan Tortillas demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Vegan Tortillas Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 11%

According to latest research by Fact.MR, vegan tortillas is likely to witness robust growth during 2021-2031. Demand for vegan tortillas will witness a progressive growth outlook in the long-run. Rapid urbanization and high purchasing power among the consumers for healthy snack alternatives will mean limited opportunities in near future. However, growing demand for convenience food products, consumption of vegan tortillas by millennial fitness enthusiast working out and following their diet regularly will provide long-term momentum to vegan tortillas market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Vegan Tortillas?

Some of the leading manufacturers and vegan tortilla suppliers include

GRUMA (Mission and Guerrero)

Olé Mexican Foods

Old El Paso

Food for Life

Siete food

Rudi’s Bakery

Whole Foods

Wrawp Original Wraps

Pas Nisht

BFree

Sunfood Super Foods

Tyson Foods Inc

NUCO

Julian Bakery

Del Sole

La Canasta

Mi Rancho

Azteca Foods Inc

La Corona

La Tortilla Factory

At present, the market for vegan tortillas is highly unorganized in few regions. However, the demand for vegan tortillas is likely to swell in near future with an upsurge in flexitarian and vegan population, in turn, making it one of the most organized market as a source of vegan protein.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Flour Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

Tortilla Chips

Taco Shells

Tostadas

Others

By Source

Whole Wheat

Flour

Corn

By Flavor

Almond

Cashew

Cassava & Chia

Others (Coconut etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Foodservice Channel

Full-service Restaurants

Quick-service Restaurants

Cafes and Bars

Other Foodservice Channels

Retail Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

Other Retail Channels

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

Northern Africa

Southern Africa

Other Africa

