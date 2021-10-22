PET Release Liner Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 4% During 2031, Fact.MR Report

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, ( leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how PET Release Liner Market sales will grow During 2021 to 2031

PET Release Liner Market Forecast and CAGR

The global sales/shipment of PET release liner are estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% for 2021-2031.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market in terms of value and volume and will witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to increase in industrial, medical, and packaging applications. China is estimated to become the largest manufacturer of PET release liner in the region.

PET Release Liner: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, the global PET release liner market is segmented as:

One- sided

Two-sided

Clear/Print treated

Clear/ slip treated

Hazy

Transparent

Others

Based on Coating, the global PET release liner market is segmented as:

Silicone Coating

Non-Silicone Coating

No coating

Based on End Application, the global PET release liner market is segmented as:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Hygiene products

Cosmetics

Construction

Others

Based on Region, the global PET release liner market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Competitive Landscape Analysis On PET Release Liner Market:

Some key manufacturers in the PET release liner market includes

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Tekra LLC

Shanghai CN Industries Ltd.

Infinity Tapes

Guangtai Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Siliconature

Fox River Associates LLC

Cotek

Newmax Tec

CCL Label

Mondi

Laufeburg

Saint-Gobain

Lupont

Advanced Coated Products Ltd.

and Blue Label Packaging among others

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the PET Release Liner industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for PET Release Liner Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of PET Release Liner manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of PET Release Liner market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of PET Release Liner market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for PET Release Liner Market

The PET release liner market is expected to hold a significant market share in the release liner sector in the United States, with leading manufacturers dictating market dynamics. PET release liner is currently the second most popular release liners in Canada, following the paper-based release liners. The Canada PET release liner market, on the other hand, is expected to grow steadily over the forecasted period.

Europe PET Release Liner Market outlook

PET release liner is the future in the European release liners market. PET release liner is manufactured as thin liners in the region, and future improvements must be able to use the region’s existing installed base of label manufacturing/application equipment.

Sustainability and recycling measures will play a significant role in the growing demand for PET Release liner in the region between 2021 and 2031.

Drive for Increased Productivity and Cost Reduction to Propel Demand

PET release liner is 60% thinner than most conventional release liners, resulting in lower waste, reduced inventory expenses, material reduction, and low shipping costs.

Enhanced line speeds, the elimination of web breaks during printing and dispensing, and increased packaging all contribute to increased productivity. PET release liner can be recycled, which will increase its demand owing to manufacturers making sustainability a priority.

