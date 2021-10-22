Paper Tubes Market Is Projected To Witness Impressive Growth At CAGR Of 6.5 % And Is Reach Value Of US$17,150 Mn By 2031- Fact.MR Analysis

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, ( leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Paper Tubes Market sales will grow During 2021 to 2031

Market Snapshot

The paper tubes market saw soaring growth in 2021. According to the study, paper tubes market revenue will reach nearly US$17,150 Mn in 2031 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The broad range of applications for paper tubes continues to be the primary driver of global paper tube market growth. Paper tubes are not only applied in packing, but also by paper and plastic film manufacturers to wind big rolls throughout the manufacturing process.

It’s also utilized in retail to dispense and package paper rolls, adhesives, foils, and tissues. The above factors will increase the demand for paper tubes in the retail and packaging industries.

Paper Tubes: Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the global paper tubes market is segmented as:

Spiral wound Paper Tube

Convolute or Parallel wound Paper Tube

Based on Application, the global paper tubes market is segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Automotive and Electronics

Construction

Printing and Paper-making

Others

Based on Distribution Channel, the global paper tubes market is segmented as:

B2B (Direct sales)

B2C (Indirect Sales)

Store-based

Specialty stores

Discount stores

Wholesale stores

Other retail-based formats

Online retail

Based on Region, the global paper tubes market is segmented as:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Paper Tubes Market

Some key manufacturers in the Paper Tubes market include

Ace Paper Tubes Corporation

Valk Industries Inc

SigmaQ

Heartland Products LLC

Wes-Pac Inc.

Rae Products

Chonqing Ubo Electrical Equipment Co Ltd.

Paper Tubes and Core Corporation

Sonoco

Ohio Paper Tube Company

H.N. ZAPF GMBH

Caraustar Industries

Luxpac

Royal Paper Products

Alpha Packaging Inc.

and Jonesville Paper Tube Corp. among others.

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Paper Tubes industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Paper Tubes Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Paper Tubes manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Paper Tubes market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Paper Tubes market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Paper Tubes Market

The US and Canada paper tube market is highly fragmented with a large number of players. Manufacturers of paper tubes in the US are looking to include eco-friendly practices in their operations by recovering, reconfiguring, and returning to market the industrial paper tubes and cores.

For instance, Paper Tubes and Cores Corporation recovers used paper tubes and recycles them to create their products. The increasing awareness about planet conservation and sustainability will contribute to the rise in demand for paper tubes in the Packaging industry.

Europe Paper Tubes Market outlook

Paper tubes are extensively utilised in the Food and Beverages industries in the region. Europe also exports a substantial share of its paper tubes products.

The UK, Germany, and France hold a substantial market share in the Europe paper tubes market. The market for paper tubes is estimated to grow considerably during the forecasted period owing to the flourishing Food and Beverage sector.

Further, as consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for paper tubes will expand.

Cosmetics to the largest application of Paper Tubes during the Forecasted period

Rising disposable income has led the cosmetics industry in emerging economies to grow at a rapid pace. Many cosmetics companies have stated their intention to switch to paper-based packaging.

Amorepacific, for instance, unveiled its latest technology in April 2021 to manufacture in-house paper tubes. L’Oreal has introduced paper tubes in their product packaging as well. The above trends will increase the market share of paper tubes in the Cosmetics segment.

