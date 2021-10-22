Processed Meat Packaging Market Size 2021 Industry Demand, Share, Trend, Industry News, Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Forecast to 2027

The process meat packaging market is expected to multiply progressively between 2021 and 2031, according to the most recent report. There is determined rising demand for process meat packaging for harmless and convenient storage of various process meat products globally.Gains for value-added boxes, films, trays, and another rigid and flexible packaging will be expected to drive market growth for process meat packaging products that can lengthen the shelf-life of process packaged meat or improve the salability of processed meat. Such drifts are also likely to impact escalations in process meat packaging accessories such as labels, which are required with increased branding in processed meat.

Customer Accessibility and Convenience Motivates Process Meat Packaging

Convenience is incredibly valuable in the process meat packaging industry whether it’s increasing supply chain efficiencies or making it easier for consumers to get the meals easily at the doorsteps.  Other marketing and demographic factors are at work, nevertheless, convenience stays an important inherent driver of the process meat packaging industry.

This highlights the significance of supple packing, which is anticipated to account for the majority of industry growth in the coming years. Taking advantage of the variety and customizability of agile packaging products can enhance the marketability of meat and seafood in almost any type, even if you’re packaging traditional cuts in case-ready materials or supplying end-users with innovative single-serving prepared products.

The US and Canada Process Meat Packaging Market

The United States holds a significant market share in terms of the value and volume of the process meat packaging industry. Innovation such as vacuum packaging creates opportunities in the market. The trend toward small bites plus single-serving portion is likely to help to explore prospects for food items packaged in vacuum pouches in this region.

Vacuum sealing extends the shelf life of meat products by roughly double that of regular overwrapped retail trays. Vacuum packaging has a huge amount of potential for value-added products that cater to consumer preferences for convenience, genuineness, and craftsmanship. Processed, ready-to-cook meats, as well as cured meats, jerkies, artisanal sausages, and deli meats, work well in this format. Consumers are increasingly likely to prefer a handcrafted or local product over a mass-market equivalent.

Europe Demand Outlook for Process Meat Packaging Market

Europe is one of the key markets for Process meat packaging. The Europe process meat packaging market is all set to observe a notable growth rate during the assessment period 2021-2031.

Numerous manufacturers have also already chosen sustainable meat packaging solutions in the region. Players continue to support meticulous research and development in order to meet sustainability goals. The evolving demand for the use of bio-based components in meat packaging as an alternative to toxic plastic is opening up new market growth opportunities. Stringent imposed in response to rising environmental concerns have paved the way for meat packaging manufacturers to innovate.

Process Meat Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers functioning in business in Process Meat Packaging market includes

  • NOVIPAX
  • Nuconic Packaging Llc
  • Tetra Pak International S.A
  • Bemis
  • Silgan Holdings
  • International Paper Inc.
  • Berry Plastics
  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Graphic Packaging
  • Packaging Corporation of America
  • Pactiva
  • Viscofan Group WestRock
  • Reynolds Group and many more.

Process Meat Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global process meat packaging market can be segmented as:

  • Corrugated Boxes
  • Trays
  • Folding Cartons
  • Cans
  • Foil Containers
  • Glass Jars
  • Bags
  • Pouches
  • Paper
  • Foil Wrap

Based on application, the global process meat packaging market can be segmented as:

  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Pork
  • Lamb
  • Bison
  • Other meat.

Based on materials, the global process meat packaging market can be segmented as:

  • PE
  • PVC
  • BOPP
  • PA
  • EVOH
  • PP

Based on technologies, the global process meat packaging market can be segmented as:

  • Vacuum packaging
  • Case-ready packaging
  • Retort packaging
  • Moisture control packaging

Based on the region, the global process meat packaging market can be segmented as:

  • North America
    •  U.S. and Canada
  • Latin America
    • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
  • Western Europe
    • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
  • Eastern Europe
    • Poland and Russia
  • Asia Pacific
    • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
  • The Middle East and Africa
    •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

