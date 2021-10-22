Autoneum (Switzerland) and Saint-Gobain (France) are the Important Players in the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

[135 Pages Report] The electric vehicle insulation market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.7%.

Electric Vehicle Insulation Market Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Vehicle Insulation Market

The electric vehicle insulation market size is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from the estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 26.7% between 2019 and 2024. Massive investments from automakers in electric vehicles, growing concerns over pollution, campaigns for promotion of electric vehicles, favorable government policies and subsidies, and thermal runaway in batteries, are the factors driving the demand for electric vehicle insulation. However, the lack of standardization of charging infrastructure is restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, the scope for growth of autonomous electric vehicles, and scope for further development of insulation materials for electric vehicles are providing opportunities for the players in the market. The market players are mainly concentrating on expansions, new product launches, acquisitions, investments, new technology development, and joint ventures to meet the growing demand in various applications.

The growth of the electric vehicle insulation market has been influenced primarily by expansions, and new product launches. The market is fragmented with the dominance of players, such as Autoneum (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), and Saint-Gobain (France) in different application segments. Other players present in the market are DuPont (US), Zotefoams plc (UK), Unifrax (US), 3M (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Alder Pelzer Holding GmbH (Germany), Elmelin Ltd. (UK), Pyrophobic Systems Ltd. (Canada), Techman Advanced Material Engineers (UK), Von Roll Holding AG (Switzerland), and Marian Inc. (US).

Autoneum is one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicle insulation for acoustic insulation. The company aims to maintain its strong position in the market. It has adopted the strategy of new product launches, expansion, and joint ventures in the past few years. In 2017 and 2019, Autoneum extended its product portfolio to support vehicle manufacturers in the production of lightweight and environmentally-friendly electric vehicles. The company launched battery undercovers and acoustic insulation materials for carpet systems, inner dashes, and floor. The company also expanded its presence in countries like China and Hungary to meet the growing demand for lightweight materials for electric vehicles.

Saint-Gobain is another important player in thermal management of batteries in the market. The company offers various products for battery applications. The company focuses on R&D to meet the growing need for low-carbon emission from the mobility market by developing polymer components for electric vehicle batteries.

