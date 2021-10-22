Food & Beverage Sector Driving the Demand for Intelligent Packaging Market

Owing to increasing urban lifestyle and global population trends, the demand for ready-to-eat food and packaged, frozen has beheld a significant surge in demand in recent times.

With the supply of exotic fruits and vegetables, meat products, and frozen foods transcending geographical boundaries, the intelligent packaging industry has been focusing on the development of solutions that provide maximum food security while maintaining nutritional value at competitive prices

The growth of the intelligent packaging market is driven by several factors and one of the main factors is the food & beverage sectors. The food and beverage segment accounts for the fastest growth witnessed by this market mainly because of strict food safety policies worldwide.

The intelligent packaging market growth is severely boosted by the surging demand for solutions to maintain the quality of food products in terms of color, taste, and date of expiry. Similarly, the requirement of fresh and quality packaged food, growing concerns regarding the shelf life of the food product, and consumers’ convenience are some of the major factors that drive the growth of this market.

Key Segments

By Product Type Corrosion Control Packaging Gas Scavengers Susceptor Packaging Moisture Control Packaging QR Code Others

By Technology Type Active Packaging Modified Packaging Intelligent Packaging

By Application Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Electronics Automotive Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers of Intelligent Packaging Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of intelligent packaging market are

PakSence

3M

American Thermal Instruments

TemTime Corporation

Avery Dennison

R.R Donnelly Son’s & Company

BASF SE

Stora Enso

International Paper

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smartrac N.V.

Huhtamki Group among others.

