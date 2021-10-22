Sales of Non-Alcoholic Beer to Soar on Back of Consumer Awareness and Growing Online Retail | Fact.MR

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global non-alcoholic beer market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Liters), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global non-alcoholic beer market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on non-alcoholic beer sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global non-alcoholic beer market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for non-alcoholic beer. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of non-alcoholic beer manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the non-alcoholic beer market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Top Key Players:

Heineken N.V

Suntory Beer

Bernard Brewery

Big Drop Brewing Co

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

Global Non-alcoholic Beer Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented on the basis of material, type, technology, sales channel and region.

Material Type Technology Sales Channel Region Grapes Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV) Restricted Fermentation Liquor Stores North America Berries/Apples Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV) Dealcoholization Convenience Stores Latin America Malted Grains Supermarkets Europe Hops Online Stores APAC Yeast Restaurants & Bars MEA Enzymes Travel Retails

Country-specific assessment on demand for non-alcoholic beer has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous non-alcoholic beer manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major competitors operating in the non-alcoholic beer market are Carlsberg A/S, Heineken N.V., Suntory Beer, Kirin and others.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the non-alcoholic beer market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market, which includes global GDP growth rate, per capita spending on beverages, population growth rate and disposable income and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the non-alcoholic beer market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

