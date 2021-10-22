Galacto Oligosaccharides Market size and Key Trends in terms of Volume and Value 2018-2028

Europe’s Food & Beverage Industry Expanding amid Demand for Organic Food

Rising consumer preference for nutritional food products among consumers to boost the immunity will drive the demand for food & beverage industry. Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle disease have amplified the sales of dietary supplements and food products with nutritional value will augment the growth of food & beverage industry.Increasing sales of canned food products and frozen food across the U.K., Germany and France will bolster the industry growth. Advent of e-commerce platforms and food & beverage industry manufacturers heavily reliant on digital platforms will provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Due to the global shutdowns, the sales of food products declined during the FQ-2020, however the demand for organic and plant based food products improved the growth. Market players reformulated their strategies such as targeted mergers and adoption of advanced technologies to maintain their position in the industry.

Economic growth in emerging economies has emerged as a boon to the food and beverage industry. Processed foods, packaged foods, and ready-to-go meals are becoming common to serve the changing lifestyle in emerging economies. Demand for special foods such as gluten free foods and lactose free foods are revving up growth of the food and beverage industry. Diabetic food, food for lactating mothers, and iron fortified food are some other special foods that serves to boost the food and beverage industry.

