Crawler Camera System Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Crawler Camera System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Drain Inspection; Pipeline Inspection; Tank, Void, and Cavity/Conduit Inspection), Vertical (Residential, Municipal, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 353 million by 2025 from USD 145 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the market’s growth are the rising demand from residential and municipal applications, increasing government mandates and regulations for pipeline assessment, growing demand for advanced inspection systems for underwater operations, and growing demand for sewer inspection. The introduction of magnetic crawlers will create growth opportunities for crawler camera system manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191720025

Based on component, hardware to hold largest share of crawler camera system market

The hardware components in crawler camera systems carry out various functions such as drain inspection; pipeline inspection; and tank, void, and cavity/conduit inspection. This segment is further subsegmented into cameras, crawlers, cable drums, control units, and others. The growth of the hardware segment is driven by the increased investments in the modernization of infrastructure and the use of crawler cameras for inspection purposes in various sectors. This segment is expected to witness further modifications, innovations, and advancements, as several leading manufacturers are incorporating value-added components into their existing products. For example, Cues Inc. (US) introduced new carbide-toothed wheels in April 2018 that increases traction in both PVC and clay pipes. In February 2017, Rausch Electronics (US) launched the Pure View SD camera that can be connected to the L 135 crawler platform and record the entire pipe interior at 30 fps in a single continuous run.

Municipal vertical to be largest shareholder of crawler camera system in coming years

Crawler camera systems are used in the municipal vertical for inspection purposes due to their light weight, portability, robustness, and reliability. Increasing demand for remote-operated inspection systems is driving the growth of the crawler camera system market. Numerous municipalities are using crawler camera systems to enhance security and control the error percentage during inspections. This is projected to propel the crawler camera system market for the municipal vertical during the forecast period.

Crawler camera system market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

APAC is a potential market for crawler camera systems with vast opportunities for the development and implementation of new technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are focusing on infrastructural and industrial development, which is expected to create opportunities for the crawler camera system market. APAC is the leading region in terms of increasing capacity of electricity and nuclear power generation. In this region, there are about 130 operational nuclear power reactors, 35 under construction, and plans to build an additional 70–80. This will lead to an increase in the construction of pipelines as pipelines are used extensively in nuclear power plants, with an average reactor comprising more than 7 miles of pipe. Crawlers and robotically operated vehicles (ROVs) are fast becoming the future of pipeline analysis. Therefore, the crawler camera market is expected to witness growth in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=191720025

CUES (US), Deep Trekker (Canada), Eddyfi (Canada), Mini-Cam (UK), iPEK International (Germany), ULC Robotics (US), Ratech Electronics (Canada), Envirosight (US), Rausch Electronics USA (US), Insight | Vision (US), RIEZLER (Germany), NDT Technologies (P) Limited (India), Scanprobe (UK), Subsite Electronics (US), and AM Industrial Group (UK) are a few major players in the crawler camera system market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com