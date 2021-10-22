TIGG LLC (US) and Puragen Activated Carbons (US) are leading players in Activated Carbon Filters Market

The global activated carbon filters market size is estimated at USD 267 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 330 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4%, between 2020 and 2025. Activated carbon filters are used to remove organic compounds, and free chlorine from water to make it suitable for drinking and reuse in manufacturing processes or to discharge in water bodies. They are used to remove organic elements, such as humic acid and fulvic acid from potable water to prevent the formation of trihalomethanes, a class of carcinogens. They are also used for air/gas filtration in various industries. The filter media, which is used in the filtration process is activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal. Activated carbon is a form of carbon that removes organic compounds from liquids and gases by a process known as “adsorption”. It is extremely porous and thus has a very large surface area available for adsorption.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for activated carbon filters in 2019. The market for this region is segmented into China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Rest of APAC. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economy. The region has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, accounting for over one-third of the world’s GDP. High economic growth, coupled with the increasing population, is expected to drive the region’s industrial sector. This is expected to increase the demand for activated carbon filters in water pollution treatment and water purification applications.

The key players in the activated carbon filters market are TIGG LLC (US), Puragen Activated Carbons (US), Cabot corporation (US), Westech Engineering (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Lenntech B.V. (The Netherlands), Donau Carbon Gmbh (Germany), General Carbon Corporation (US), Sereco SR.L. (Italy), Carbtrol Corp (US). The activated carbon filters market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2016 and 2019, which include expansions, new product developments, and collaborations.

TIGG LLC (US) is one of the leading players in the activated carbon filters market and a subsidiary of Newterra Ltd. The company offers a wide range of standard and custom made granular activated carbon adsorption and filtration systems. It provides filtration equipment for liquid and vapor treatment solutions for industrial manufacturing, municipal water treatment, air filtration, water filtration, environmental remediation application, and activated carbon & media exchange services. It is fully certified with ASME code shop and has both National R and ASME U stamp certifications.

Puragen Activated Carbons (US) is one of the major players in the activated carbon filters market. The company provides activated carbon filters under the brand name OxGuard. Its high-grade carbon steel filtration vessel, meets material standards of FDA (Food & Drug Authority), EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), and AWWA (American Water Works Association). The company provides activated carbon filtration equipment to a wide variety of markets and applications, such as water filtration, air filtration, chemical manufacturing, decolorization and impurity removal in food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

