Top Market Leader – Polymer Modified Cementitious Coatings Market

The polymer modified cementitious coatings market is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025. The residential segment is estimated to lead the polymer modified cementitious coatingsmarket in 2020, owing to The growing urbanization and migration of people from rural areas to urban cities are important factors driving the housing sector. Rising government initiatives to support infrastructure development and construction activities in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific region offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of polymer modified cementitious coatings. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its rapid spread across the world has led to economic disruption and has brought down construction activities. Trade, travel, retail, and manufacturing activities have been affected, and the production of construction chemicals has come to a standstill during the first three months of 2020 and is expected to continue till the second quarter of 2020.

Major companies such as Arkema S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Fosroc International Limited (UAE) , Dow, Inc. (US) and H.B. Fuller Company (US) The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Organik Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey), Pidilite Industries Limited (India), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (US), Berger Paints India Limited (India), W. R. Meadows, Inc. (US), Evercrete Corporation (US), Indulor Chemie GmbH (Germany), The Euclid Chemical Company (US) and others are key players in the polymer modified cementitious coatingsmarket. These players have been focusing on developmental strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, joint veture, and new product developments, which have helped them expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets.

Arkema S.A. (France) is one of the leading producers of specialty chemicals and advanced materials in the world. The company offers its products to various industries, such as construction, packaging, chemical, automotive, electronics, food, and pharmaceuticals. It offers cementitious coating products through its subsidiary, Bostik. The subsidiary provides construction products based on polymer modified cementitious binders including tile adhesives and grouts, floor screeds, and leveling compounds. The company adopts growth strategies to increase its market share. For instance, in Decemer 2018, The company acquired LIP Bygningsartikler AS (LIP), the Danish leader in tile adhesives, waterproofing systems, and floor preparation solutions through its subsidiary, Bostik. With this acquisition, the company is able to meet customer demand in the Nordic countries.

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherland) is a leading producer of paints & coatings and specialty chemicals. The company operates through two segments, namely, Performance Coatings and Decorative Paints. It offers cementitious coating products under its Performance Coatings segment which produces automotive and aerospace; industrial; marine and protective; and powder coatings. The company offers products for various end-use industries, such as building & infrastructure, transportation, and consumer goods. . The company has halted its production lines and suspended their financial expectations for 2020 due to significant market disruption resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. This has impacted the company’s operations across the globe and is expecting improvements from the second quarter in most of the countries.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. is one of the major players in the construction chemical industry with a strong foothold in Europe and North America. The company currently focuses on strengthening its position of polymer modified cementitious coatings in the Asia Pacific region by adopting growth strategies. For instance, the company partners with SCG Cement-Building Materials in Thailand to develop a modular bathroom solution that incorporates Saint-Gobain Weber tiling and waterproofing solutions. This has helped the company to establish its presence in Thailand and strengthen its position in the Asia Pacific region

