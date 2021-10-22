Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents market was valued at USD 4.25 Billion in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in number of testing centers coupled with rise in number of government approvals for contrast agents. Increasing cases of cancer and rise in R&D activities add to the market growth in the forecast period. However, side effects and adverse reactions on health by use of Contrast Media/Contrast Agents are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Contrast agents are a crucial part of radiology and massive improvements have made them efficient, safer, and fast. On the other hand, associated risks led by Contrast Media/Contrast Agents remain prevalent and emit adverse reactions in various ways. Hence, the use of Contrast Media/Contrast Agents is subject to safe use acknowledging the potential side effects. Using contrast agents in a way such that it maximizes the patient’s safety is a great deal of concern. Therefore, the use of contrast agents must be determined on a particular basis depending to the clinical condition of the patient.

Clinically the intravascular iodinated contrast agents are built upon tri-iodinated benzene ring with existence in three primary forms. The forms include high-osmolar contrast media are the oldest agents and relatively expensive with a limited utility. Monomers that dissolve in water but never dissociate and are referred to as low-osmolar contrast media (LOCM) and a class of agents comprising a molecular with two benzene rings are referred to as iso-osmolar contrast media (IOCM).

Contrast Media Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

Iodinated contrast media

Barium-based contrast media

Gadolinium-based contrast media

Microbubble contrast media

Contrast Agents Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

X-ray/CT contrast agents

MRI contrast agents

Ultrasound contrast agents

Contrast Media Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

Cardiovascular disorders

Neurological disorders

Gastrointestinal disorders

Cancer

Nephrological disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Bayer AG

GE Healthcare

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bracco Diagnostics

Contrast Media Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia

Japan

India

Row

