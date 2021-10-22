Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats.

Market Insights

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market is anticipated to reach USD 64.61 billion by 2025. The eGRC market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) is an innovative and a multifaceted method where the concerns associated with risk management, compliance issues, and corporate governance, are combined, aligned and closely associated strategic activities with a direct influence on business.

On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market include low awareness level concerning the advantages of enterprise governance, risks, and compliance. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market may be explored by component, software, services, deployment model, organization size, usage, business functions, industry verticals and geography.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Software

Service

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Audit Management

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Policy Management

Incident Management

Others

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Integration

Consulting

Support

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

SAS Institute

Modulo Security

EMC Corporation

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

Thomson Reuters Corporation and many others

North America accounted for the major share of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as increasing cyber-attacks across the region in the past few years. It has eventually enhanced the requirement for enterprise governance, compliance and risk management solutions. Furthermore, improved technologies such as Internet of Things, cloud software, and big data, has driven the development of eGRC solutions.

