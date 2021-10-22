Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market is anticipated to reach USD 796.1 million and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the years to come. Xerostomia is a clinical condition of dry mouth and does not show the signs of hyposalivation and symptoms on frequent terms. This condition is observed when the rate of saliva flow is low in comparison with absorption across the oral mucosa coupled with rate of fluid evaporation from the mouth.

Prolonged xerostomia is a significant disease in patients since it affects speech, chewing, denture-wearing, and swallowing activities. The defined causes of hyposalivation and xerostomia are the use of several medications such as antidepressants, anticoagulants, antiretroviral, hypoglycemics, multivitamins and supplements, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Prevalence of xerostomia persists in a large population with different age groups despite following medical or dental consultation.

Rise in use of prescribed medication coupled with rising prevalence of HIV and cancer are expected to act as primary drivers for market growth. Secondary factors such as easy availability of cost-effective medications along with rise in preference for prescription drugs act as market drivers. In addition, rising cases of depression, Parkinson’s disease, HIV, and hypertension are also expected to contribute significantly to the market development. The market is further triggered by rise in cases of chronic xerostomia due to intake of certain medications. However, significant costs and uneven medical infrastructure arelikely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period upto 2025.

Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

OTC

Prescription

Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Salivary Stimulants

Salivary Substitutes

Dentifrices

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Colgate-Palmolive

Pfizer

Lupin

Hikma Pharmaceuticals and many others

Geographic segmentation for xerostomia (dry mouth) therapeutics industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s xerostomia therapeutics market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forthcoming period due to rising awareness, high prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, cancer and HIV. North America followed by Europe accounts for a higher revenue share owing to rising prevalence of xerostomia and other dry mouth diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome and HIV along with rising awareness by government and health care NGOs.

