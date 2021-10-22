Interventional Radiology Products Market is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Interventional Radiology Products Market by type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Biopsy Needles, Embolization Devices, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications (Oncology) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Interventional Radiology Products Market”

132 – Tables

39 – Figures

219 – Pages

OPPORTUNITY: Emerging markets

Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the interventional radiology products market. These countries are expected to witness high growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of less stringent regulatory policies and low competition. To leverage the high-growth opportunities in these markets, manufacturers are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing competition in mature markets is further compelling interventional radiology device manufacturers to focus on emerging markets.

Stent segment dominated the Interventional radiology products market in 2020.

Based on type, the interventional radiology products market is segmented into catheters, stents, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, angioplasty balloons, thrombectomy systems, embolization devices, biopsy needles, accessories (contrast media, guidewires, balloon inflation devices, and other accessories), and other interventional radiology products (bone cements, nephrostomy tubes, and gastrostomy tubes). Stents account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiac diseases and cancer and the growing number of angioplasty procedures performed globally.

The cardiology segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on applications, interventional radiology products can be segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, and other applications (pulmonary and gynecology). Cardiology account for the largest share of the interventional radiology products market and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe.

North America was the largest regional market for interventional radiology products market in 2020.

The interventional radiology products is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of key players in the region.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), and Cardinal Health (US)

Recent Developments