Emerging Trends in Glass Curtain Wall Market

A glass curtain wall is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structure with the help of a metal frame and a high-strength and high-performance silicone sealant. Further, these systems are mostly aluminum-framed thin walls and contain in-fills of glass or other metal panels. Curtain walls are specifically designed for industrial and construction applications. The glass curtain wall market is estimated at USD 44.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.50%. The demand for glass curtain wall is driven by the growing building & construction industry due to their durability, safety, and greater aesthetic appeal.

The glass curtain wall market is led by major players such as Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), and Nippon Sheet Glass (US). Expansions, investments, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships are some of the major strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the glass curtain wall market.

Saint-Gobain is one of the largest companies which designs, manufactures, and distributes building and construction materials such as ceramics, glass, plastics, and fiber cement products. It is one of the leading curtain wall manufacturers. Strong global presence and the adoption of growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, divestments, and expansions have ensured its leading position in the market. In January 2019, the company opened a new flat glass production line (float) in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India. In July 2017, Saint-Gobain SA acquired TekBond (Brazil), the number two adhesive business operating in the construction sector and automotive aftermarket; and in December 2016, it acquired the entire share capital of the Romanian company Pietta Glass to expand in the facade market.

Asahi Glass (AGC) is one of the leading glass companies and operates in glass products, ceramic products, electronics, and chemicals. AGC’s glass business has captured a major market share for different types of glass products such as decoration, glazing, and glass used for special purposes. It also offers functional glass, which includes glass used for energy conservation, noise reduction, crime prevention, insulation, and disaster prevention. Its recent expansion aims to expand its product portfolio; its global operations contribute to its position in the glass curtain wall market. In May 2017, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd invested around USD 174.8 million to relocate a float furnace and mirror manufacturing facility from its Jakarta Plant to Cikampek Plant (PT Asahimas Flat Glass). The float furnace for the manufacturing of architectural glass and mass production was scheduled to commence in 2019.

