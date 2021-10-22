Will Surging Investments and Increasing Infrastructure Augment Demand for Mining Pipes

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mining pipes market is expected to surpass a market value of US$ 11 Bn by 2031.

HDPE mining pipes are gradually gaining momentum across various avenues of mining applications owing to multiple advantages over conventional metal mining pipes. HDPE mining pipes offers resistance to corrosion and abrasion, and increased flexibility. They also prevent chemical reaction between pipe surfaces and fluids.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1744

The global mining pipes is moderately fragmented with numerous players operating at global as well as regional scales. The market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of many manufacturers across the globe. Increasing industrialization and urbanization is presumed to further drive demand and unfold immense opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mining pipes market is set to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5 Bn through 2031.

Alloy steel mining pipes are estimated to account for 28% market share 2031-end, and gain 95 BPS in market share.

100-200 psi is expected to add an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.7 Bn and gain 410 BPS by 2031.

Demand for above 1,000 mm mining pipes is set to grow 1.6X and be valued at US$ 3.4 Bn at the end of 2031.

Open surface mining is estimated to account for 92% market share and gain 200 BPS in its market share by 2031.

On the basis of application, process slurry is projected to capture over 19% market share by 2031.

Mine dewatering is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1744

Market Segments Covered in Mining Pipes Industry Research

By Material

Steel Mining Pipes Stainless Steel Mining Pipes Carbon Steel Mining Pipes Alloy Steel Mining Pipes

Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Aramid Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes

High Density Polyethylene Mining Pipes

By End Use

Below 100 Psi Mining Pipes

100 – 200 Psi Mining Pipes

Above 200 Psi Mining Pipe

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1744

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers operating on a global scale are primarily leaned towards the development of products and strengthening their sales and distribution networks to cater a wide range of customers. In the medium- and long-term forecast period, these strategies will propel them ahead in the global market for mining pipes.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/26/1810477/0/en/Hydraulic-Filter-Market-Players-Eye-Lucrative-Opportunities-in-Asia-Pacific-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com