Will Increasing Government Spending on Jet Bridges Provide an Opportunity for Higher Revenue Generation

According to a latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider on jet bridges, the market is projected to reach US$ 635 Mn in 2021 and enlarge at a CAGR of around 9% over the coming 10 years.

East Asia holds a majority of the market share for jet bridges, being followed by South Asia. This is due to increased spending by governments on infrastructure and public safety.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6662

Spending on research & development is relatively high for the development of new variants of jet bridges that have solar panels and gate systems attached to them, which will improve operational flexibility. Furthermore, their application at airports and seaports to avoid accidents and reduce labour and operation costs has made life easier. Implementation of rules regarding reducing carbon footprint is another major contributing factor for the rise of this market.

Key Takeaways from Study

The jet bridge market is expected to grow 2.3X by value by 2031.

Fixed passenger boarding bridges hold a large share, equal to more than half of the market by type.

Among the product types, mobile telescopic bridges account for the highest share of 25%.

The market in East Asia holds the largest share at US$ 201 Mn, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10%.

Out of 100 jet bridges sold, 30 are being sold from East Asia, with a majority sold from China.

The market in Japan is expected to gain 72 BPS by the end of 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for jet bridges was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of US$ 39 Mn in 2020.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6662

Segments Covered in Jet Bridge Industry Research

Type

Movable Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges

Fixed Passenger Boarding Jet Bridges

Product Type

Apron Drive Jet Bridges

Mobile Telescopic Jet Bridges

A380 Upper Deck Services

Dual Boarding Jet Bridge Systems

Nose-Loader Jet Bridges

T-Bridges

Over-The-Wing Jet Bridges

Commuter Jet Bridges

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6662

Winning Strategy

Key players have been investing in research & development in order to create technologies with longer lifespans and greater operational flexibility. For instance, AviRamp launched its solar power range of jet bridges. Such improvements would propel the market forward in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/25/1809673/0/en/Agriculture-Sprayer-Sales-Surge-as-Cognitive-Solutions-and-Precision-Equipment-Gain-Traction-in-the-Sector-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com