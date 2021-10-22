Concrete Fiber Market worth 3.09 Billion USD by 2021

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Concrete Fiber Market by Type (Synthetic Fiber, Steel Fiber, Glass Fiber, Natural Fiber, Basalt Fiber), End-Use Industry (Transport Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Mining & Tunnel, Industrial Flooring), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The global concrete fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2%, from 2016 to 2021. Upward penetration in end-use industries, increasing urbanization, and upsurge in demand of non-corrosive materials are fueling the demand of concrete fiber market.

Transport Infrastructure: The largest end-use industry segment of the concrete fiber market

The transport infrastructure is the largest-segment of the global concrete fiber market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand of concrete fiber in the road industry. Properties such as high durability, strong impact resistance, mechanical, chemical, and thermal resistance make concrete fiber preferable in industries where strength and stability is imperative. The transport infrastructure industry comprises of roadways, highways, bridges, railways, and ports & airports. Concrete fibers are used to manufacture conventional concrete paving, barrier rails, roads in the logistics center, and sound attenuation barriers.

North America: The largest market for concrete fiber

Globally, North America is the largest market for concrete fiber. The U.S. concrete fiber market is witnessing growth in demand due to the increasing usage of synthetic and steel concrete fiber across various end-use industries. There are many concrete fiber manufacturing companies like ABC Polymer Industries (U.S.), Nycon Corporation (U.S.), and Owens Corning (U.S.). Major manufacturers based in this region are experiencing various challenges such as, competition from new & existing players, pressure from environmental agencies, demand for substitute and eco-friendly products, and calculating the cost efficiency of the final product.

Some of the major players in the global concrete fiber market are, Bekaert SA (Belgium), Sika AG (Switzerland), Propex Operating Company LLC (U.S.), ABC Polymer Industries (U.S.) and Cemex (Mexico). Major players in this market are focusing on organic growth strategies for a greater market share in emerging economies such as India, Nigeria, and Brazil. Also, several companies have strengthened their distribution networks in these countries.

