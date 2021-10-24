Proliferation Of Air Conditioner In Commercial And Industrial Premises Is Increasing Demand For Air Conditioner Remote Control Market

The Air Conditioner Remote Control Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Air Conditioner Remote Control demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Air Conditioner Remote Control Market Outlook across the globe.

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market: Overview

Over the last two decades, the technology in the electronic industry has made an impressive progress and consumer preferences toward energy efficient electronic products have undergone a considerable shift.

This growth of the air conditioner market is expected to positively impact the growth of the global air conditioner remote control market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the construction industry is growing worldwide along with the growing demand for energy-efficient air conditioners, which in turn has increased the need of air conditioner remote controls

Competitive landscape

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to capture a large market share in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing construction activities and growing per capita income in India and China.

North America is expected to exhibit high growth rate in terms of value and volume in the global air conditioner remote control market due to urbanization and technological advancements in the electronic industry, and increasing adaptation in the residential and commercial sites.

Europe and Latin America are also expected have potential growth opportunities in the global air conditioner remote control market due to the increasing demand from the construction industry.

Moreover, the air conditioner remote control market in the MEA region is expected to grow at a considerably fast rate during the forecast period owning to increasing urbanization in the region.

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the air conditioner remote control market on the basis of use in air conditioner type:

In Slit Air Conditioner

In Window Air Conditioner

In Centralized Air Conditioner

In Packaged Air Conditioner

In 2017, the largest market share was accumulated by the in split air conditioner segment and it is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed by the increasing proliferation of slit air conditioners in new real estate spaces, both residential and commercial.

Segmentation of the air conditioner remote control market on the basis of end users:

Residential

Commercial

The residential segment accounted for major market share of the global air conditioner remote control market in 2017. The growth of residential segment is attributed to the adoption of air conditioners in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to register a CAGR of more than 6.5% during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the air conditioner remote control market on the basis of sales channel:

E-Commerce/Online

Organized Retail Stores

Unorganized Retail Stores

Due to double digit growth of the e-commerce market in developed and developing economies, the e-commerce/online segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers

The major growth drivers of the global air conditioner remote control market include the penetration of air conditioners in countries where temperature goes high in summer.

In addition, the growing construction activities in developing economies coupled with rising population and per capita income are also expected to be the strong factors for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the proliferation of new air conditioner systems in commercial and industrial premises is increasing the demand for the air conditioner remote controls across the world.

An air conditioner remote control is a small hand-held electronic device for controlling any type of air conditioners, such as widow air conditioners, and slit air conditioners, among others.

The air conditioner remote control performs various functions such as switching it On/Off, temperature change, mode change (dry/cool/fan), swing, and timer. Presently, most of the OEMs of air conditioner remote control are offering radio frequency-based remote controls for multidirectional and one directional use.

