Growing Adoption in Aerospace Industry to Bolster Sales of Metal Additive Manufacturing Systems Market, Fact.MR Report

Metal additive manufacturing, also known as metal 3D printing, is defined as the process of manufacturing metal components by laying diverse layers of metal-based materials on the basis of shape of the object. Metal additive manufacturing has gained significant traction in recent times, as it offers unparalleled design freedom, enabling manufacturers to create parts from different materials.

Segmentation- Metal Additive Manufacturing Systems Market

Metal Additive Manufacturing Systems Market Based on Application:

Automobiles

Aerospace

Healthcare

Tools and mold

Metal Additive Manufacturing Systems Market Based on Type:

Powder bed fusion

Sheet lamination

Directed energy deposition

Binder jetting

Metal Additive Manufacturing Systems Market – Notable Highlights

Some of the leading companies operating in the metal additive manufacturing systems market include ExOne, EOS, Concept Laser, Renishaw, Markforged, Inc., Stratasys, General Electric, Arcam, SLM Solutions, and Phenix Systems.

To reinforce the metal additive manufacturing (AM) sector, the global engineering firm, Renishaw, has collaborated with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing. As a part of the tie-up, Renisaw will provide high productivity multi-laser RenAM 500Q systems to Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, which will increase the printing capacity of Sandvik significantly.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory(LLNL) is developing a commercial-grade, metal additive manufacturing system in collaboration with GE Global Research to develop a platform that could reduce metal processing times in half.

