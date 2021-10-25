New App Blue Fever is Gen Z’s Antidote to Toxic Social Media

SAN FRANCISCO, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Together with Tivix, Blue Fever has built a social media app providing a new experience for Gen Z: where community and technology create a safe space for the development of their authentic selves. They call this emotional media, not social media.

The Blue Fever app has recently launched on the Apple app store and is backed by Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Bumble and TechStars. The app promises a new online community that mitigates online toxicity and encourages empathy.

The platform has a caring algorithm known as Blue, who recommends supportive, user-generated content based on each user’s feelings. Blue is characterized as a big sibling, who is always available for support. Blue Fever encourages users to co-create supportive journals, allowing teens to release stress, safely share feelings and anonymously relate to each other.

After two years of the pandemic, young women around the world are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of a constantly connected life. According to a BMC study, female social media users experienced more severe stress and anxiety symptoms than their male counterparts over the course of the pandemic. Gen Z is exhausted mentally and emotionally from being on technology 24/7 – 64% say that they’re taking a break from the platforms all together because the content is too toxic, or for the fear of being “cancelled”.

“The user of the future focuses on safety and authenticity, so they need a new kind of online space where they can bring their full and unfiltered selves,” says Greta McAnany co-founder/CEO.

About the tech: Blue Fever has created an anti-toxic platform thanks to their Tivix-built technology. Positive guidance is offered by Blue, an empathy-powered AI that is built to listen to the moods and life events of the app’s users and share recommendations based on its own learned experiences. The Blue AI is the first of its kind, blocking bullying, trolling and any toxic content from appearing in the app. The AI can even nudge users into accidentally triggering others and provides vital crisis resources when necessary.

“The depth of the talent bench in Tivix has been invaluable; it not only gave my team access to proven product managers and developers, but the agility to quickly pivot to new resources as our needs shifted” – Jason Aguilos, Head of Product at Blue Fever.

About Blue Fever: Blue Fever’s mission is to create an online space for teenage girls that increases belonging, builds resilience and reduces overwhelm. Co-founded by Greta McAnany and Lauren Tracy to create the big sister support they never had but always wanted growing up.

About Tivix: Tivix is a global software development firm headquartered in San Francisco (clients include Apple, UNICEF, Tesla). With over 10 years of experience they deliver full-stack services to clients from more than 25 countries ranging from NGOs, SMBs and Fortune 500 companies.