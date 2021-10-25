Expanding Use of Carob Gum in Food and Beverages to Propel Demand Scrutinized in the New Fact.MR Analysis

According to FACT.MR’ latest report, the carob gum market is appraised to multiply progressively between 2021 and 2031. There is unceasing rising demand for carob gum as it is used in numerous food and beverage products across the globe.

Carob gum which is widely known as locust bean gum (LGB), Carubin, Algarroba can be used in oil drilling fluids, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and most dominantly in the food industry which is likely to increase the use of the carob gum market over the forecasted period

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Carob Gum Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Carob Gum Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Carob Gum Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis & reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Carob Gum Market

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Carob Gum Market Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR’s Carob Gum Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Category & segment level analysis : Fact. MR's Carob Gum Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
Post COVID consumer spending: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Carob Gum Market Merger and acquisition activity: MR's analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Carob Gum Market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

Carob Gum Market demand by country: The report forecasts Carob Gum Market demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

Carob Gum Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers functioning in business in Carob Gum market includes

Cargill

Incorporated

CP Kelco

AEP Colloids

Dupont nutrition and biosciences Colony Gums Inc

Altrafine Gums

Somar Corp

TIC Gums Inc

Foodchem International Corporation

Special Ingredients Ltd

Amstel Products BV

Ingredients Solutions Inc.

G Araouzos & Son

LBG Sicilia ingredients

Nactis Flavours

FMC Specialty Chemicals

Fiberstar Inc

Expanding Use of Carob Gum in Food and Beverages to Propel Demand.

Carob gum is extensively used in various industries because of its water-binding and gelling qualities, to stabilise the product, to decrease syneresis as well as enhance freeze-thaw consistency, and also to strengthen the gel features of some gums. In stable water jellies, it is usually coupled with other gums to give the preferred consistency and stability throughout.

It is frequently used in conjunction with xanthan as a gelling agent in other desserts and mousses also used in ice cream as a stabilizer, along with carrageenan, guar gum, to limit the release of sugar and ice crystals, offer a good smooth meltdown, and provide heat shock resistance.

It’s also broadly used as a thickener agent and stabilizer in hot sauces, broths, mayonnaise, and kebabs, such properties are likely to increase the use of carob gum in the food industry.

Alternate availability of gums such as guar gum, Arabic powder organic gum, xanthan gum, carob powder, and lecithin granules are likely to impact the growth of the market. A limited study conducted a few decades ago found that carob gum may compromise the absorption of essential nutrients.

Participants of this study who consumed carob bean gum experienced a significant reduction in iron, calcium, and zinc absorption. This factor is likely to impact on carob gum market.

Carob Gum : Market Segmentation

· Based on application, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

Thickening Agent Gelling Agent Stabilizing Agent Emulsifier Finishing & Texturing Agent



· Based on end use industry, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages Confectionery Bakery Products Dairy products Meat & meat products, Sauces, condiments & dressing. Textiles Energy & Mining Pharmaceuticals Personal Care and Cosmetics



· Based on nature, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

Organic Conventional



· Based on form, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

Powder Gel



· Based on grade, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

Industrial Grade Food Grade



· Based on the region, the global carob gum market can be segmented as:

North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

