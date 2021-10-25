Food Safety Testing Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

The market for food safety testing is estimated to be USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2026. The growth in the food safety testing market is attributed to the worldwide increase in the number of outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and globalization of food supply. Lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws & supporting infrastructure in developing countries act as restraints for the food safety testing market. The challenges faced by the market include a lack of harmonization of food safety standards and high costs associated with the procurement of food safety testing equipment.

The pathogens sub-segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the by target tested segment for food safety testing market .

Across the globe, millions of cases of infectious gastrointestinal diseases are reported each year due to foodborne pathogens, costing billions of dollars in medical care and lost productivity. New emerging foodborne pathogens and foodborne diseases are likely to be driven by factors such as pathogen evolution, changes in agricultural & food manufacturing practices, and changes in human host status. Thus their testing is being undertaken actively by food manufacturers across the globe.

Make an Inquiry:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=365

By technology, the rapid technology sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in market.

As the use of the Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP) model and other food safety systems have become firmly entrenched in quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) programs, the industry’s need for “faster, better, cheaper” real-time test results has also increased. Some of the most significant microorganisms of concern to today’s food industry are E. coli O157:H7, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Campylobacter jejuni. The rapid methods developed to address these microorganisms have, in many cases, supplanted traditional methods during the last five years.

The meat, poultry and seafood sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the by food tested segment of food safety testing market over the forecast period.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulations to control the contamination of meat & poultry products in slaughterhouses and processing plants, based on the HACCP food safety control system. Another major factor that drives the growth of the testing service industry is the high demand for seafood products, such as crustaceans, shrimp, crabs, lobsters, tuna, marlin, and swordfish, due to their nutritional values such as the presence of omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients.

Presence of key players and strongly established end-use sector of food and beverages in the European region, accounts for the high market share of the region.

The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have the largest food industries that are estimated to be the leading markets for food safety testing in Europe. On the other hand, Denmark and the Netherlands are significant markets for raw materials of natural food safety testing. The high level of awareness about healthy foods and nutrition is projected to drive the market growth for functional food in Europe. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the food safety testing industry in the region.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=365

Key Market Players

Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV SÜD (Germany). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.