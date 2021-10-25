Feed Additives Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets, the “Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, and Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″ size is estimated to be valued at USD 38.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 49.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of livestock-based products and increasing feed manufacturers is driving the demand for feed additives.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global market, in terms of value. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population and their growth rate. Furthermore, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills in the region reflects the growth in feed production. The largest feed producer, China, contributes significantly to the region’s leading position, with Thailand and Indonesia being the emerging feed-producing countries, while India and Japan demonstrate constant growth in feed production.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=870

By livestock, the poultry segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the feed additives market. Growing concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat has led to increasing demand for poultry feed additives.

By form, dry segment is projected to account for a larger share in the global market during the forecast period

By form, this market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry form has a higher demand among livestock producers, as they are easy to mix with feed and are easy to store and handle. Its availability in pellet and mash forms further allows consumers to have options in terms of mixing techniques, which should support the growth of this segment.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=870

By source, synthetic segment is projected to grow fastest in the feed additives market during the forecast period

By source, the synthetic segment is anticipated to grow fastest over the forecast period. Easier availability of raw materials and lower production costs are the major factors driving the demand for the synthetic feed additives. Stronger market penetration than the natural segment will also ensure a higher growth rate for synthetic feed additives.