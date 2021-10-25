Aircraft Switches Market Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Aircraft Switches Market by End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Cockpit, Cabin, Engine & APU, Aircraft Systems, Avionics), Type (Manual, Automatic), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″,aircraft switches market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) is expected to be a significant factor in driving the market.

The automatic type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The automatic switches type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its widespread use in an aircraft’s electrical system and acts as a bridge as they take small electric currents from components such as sensors to drive bigger systems.

Automatic switches contain sensors or elements that activate them through a machine motion or a physical process. They do not require human interference to be operated. They are calibrated to act automatically based on the feedback they receive. These include limit, pressure, temperature, flow, network, and relay switches.

By platform, the rotary wing segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the aircraft switches market during the forecast period.

The rotary wing witnessed strong growth over the past few years. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and growing international trade & tourism across the globe. Strong growth in this sector has resulted in increasing the number of aircraft orders to address the increasing air passenger traffic. Manufacturers are currently focusing on aircraft switches components to develop products that are more reliable, accurate, and efficient. Continuous improvements in software have modified the human-machine interface of aircraft switches.

By application, the cabin segment is projected to lead the aircraft switches market during the forecast period.

Switches in an aircraft differ from aircraft to aircraft based on the type of aircraft. Important functions are performed through a panel of switches present in the cockpit dashboard. Pilots control components and systems such as fuel, engine, APU, lights, radio communication aids, and navigation aids, among others. Pilots perform functions such as starting the engines, controlling the electrical power supply to various systems, lights and switch between radio frequencies, selecting airspeed, control navigation computers, and many more critical functions needed during different flight phases such as take-off, landing, and taxi. Military aircraft contain ammunition control switches for combat purposes. The rising number of aircraft is expected to drive the demand for aircraft switches in cabins over the next few years.

North America is expected to lead the market for aircraft switches during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft switches market in 2019. The demand for commercial aircrafts is continually increasing, due to which aircraft manufacturers are expanding their product line, thereby creating a significant demand for aerospace switches. Thus, increasing aircraft orders and supplies is a significant advantage for commercial aerospace switches market in the current scenario. Moreover, the trend of upgrading the existing/older aircraft is rapidly flourishing in the current commercial aircraft industry.

ome of the major vendors in the aircraft switches market include Honeywell (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Curtiss-Wright (US), and UTC (Collins Aerospace) (US).

