Growing Application of Low Fat Cooking Oil Segment to Bolster the Market’s Growth Trajectory

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Low Fat Cooking Oil Market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Low Fat Cooking Oil Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides Low Fat Cooking Oil Market demand-supply assessment, revealing sales to grow from 2021 to 2031

Sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Low Fat Cooking Oil Market

Low Fat Cooking Oil Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Low Fat Cooking Oil Market demand by country: The report forecasts Low Fat Cooking Oil Market demand by country for 2021-2031, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature market

The growing preference for plant-based oils as a better substitute to animal fats last to see growing demand. Sunflower oil in specific remains prevalent, however, consumer curiosity in rapeseed oil is anticipated to rise further, which is reflected in sales over the forecast period.

Low fat sunflower oils and olive oil are frequently considered the best low fat cooking oils due to their low monounsaturated fat content and being promoted as healthier oils, pleasing to the progressively health-conscious consumers.

Due to increasing awareness about wholesome food and healthy lifestyle consumers are preferring low cholesterol, fat-free and sugar-free products. Consumers are concentrating more on exercising and weight management and following a proper diet after consulting dieticians and doctors. The increasing health-conscious consumers are escalating the demand for low-fat cooking oil.

Global Low Fat Cooking Oil: Key Players

Some of the key players of low fat cooking oil are as follows

Conagra Brands Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Bunge Limited

CHS Inc.

Richardson International Limited International Foodstuff Company Limited

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Limited

The JM Smucker Company

Ventura Foods

Unilever PLC

Cargill Inc

Global Low Fat Cooking Oil: Market Segmentation

· On the basis of type, low fat cooking oil market can be segmented as

Low Fat Soy Oil Low Fat Sunflower Oil Low Fat Olive Oil Low Fat Coconut Oil Others (Canola, Sesame, Palm)



· On the basis of category, low fat cooking oil market can be segmented as

Refined Semi-Refined Unrefined



· On the basis of application, low fat cooking oil market can be segmented as

Food Industry Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes(HoReCa) Household (Retail)



· On the basis of nature, low fat cooking oil market can be segmented as

Organic Conventional



· On the basis of distribution channel, low fat cooking oil market can be segmented as

B2B B2C Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



Grassfed Jerky Market – The demand for grassfed meat and related products including jerky has significantly risen in the recent past. The rise in meat consumers who prefer organic and natural food products are also concerned about the origin of their feed which has elevated the demand for grassfed jerky. Fact.MR projects that the market for grassfed jerky at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Protein Ice Cream Market – Latest research by Fact.MR indicates the protein ice cream market to grow in double digits during 2021 – 2031. There has been a moderate demand in regular ice-cream consumption and besides a new breed of customers fond of nutritive snacks have elevated the demand of protein ice cream over the past few years.

String Cheese Market – As per the latest research completed by the Fact.MR, the market has experienced modest growth during the historical period of 2016-2020. In the forecasted period, the demand for string cheese is anticipated to demonstrate a rapid growth rate.

