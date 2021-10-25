Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and the Other Conventional Sources Market is expected to reach USD 26.3 Billion by 2025. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources is used to meet the protein need of raising population. The single cell protein (SCP) is termed as a dried microbial cell or total protein extracted from pure microbial cell culture like fungi, algae, bacteria, and yeast specifically grown on agricultural waste and may be used as food supplement to animals and humans. The production of single cell protein can be done using waste materials like corncobs, wood shavings, sawdust, and others. The protein extracts market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period.

High demand for SCP proteins as it has low fat content and contains about 43 to 85% of protein, growing use of enhanced techniques, high demand for nutritious products, and rising population are documented as major factors of Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources Market is segmented based on sources, applications, and region.

Fungi, bacteria, algae, yeast, and other sources could be explored in Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources in the forecast period. Plant based protein extracts accounted for the largest market share of Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources and is estimated to lead the market in the upcoming years. The Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and the Other Conventional Sources market may be categorized based on applications like agriculture & fertilizers, biotechnology, animal feed, and others. The animal feed is sub-segregated into animal feed by animal type and animal feed by grades. Animal feed by animal type includes pet animals, livestock, and fish feed. On the other hand, animal feed by grade includes hydrolysates, concentrates, and isolates. Agriculture protein extracts and animal feed protein extracts accounted for the largest market share of overall market and is estimated to remain dominant in the forecast period. This may be because of high demand for proteins from this section.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Marlow Foods Limited

Nutreco

Lallemand

AgriProtein Holdings

KnipBio

BlueBio Tech Int and many others

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and the Other Conventional Sources market growth could be, rising use of enhanced biotechnological techniques and presence of key manufacturers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein and Other Conventional Sources in this region. This may be because, rising research regarding use of microbes as a substitute nutrient source.

