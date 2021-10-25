Commercial Display Market Share, Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 22 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Commercial Display Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Commercial Display Industry. Latest report on the global Commercial Display market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Commercial Display Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Commercial Display Market size is anticipated to reach USD 57,907.09 million by 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 7.07% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of digital displays for advertising and marketing purposes.

The digital signage product segment held the largest share across the global market, in 2018 owing to the surging usage of such displays across retail stores like supermarkets and shopping malls. On the other hand, the TV display segment is anticipated to register steady growth with around 4.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

The flat panels segment dominated the global market with share of 60% owing to its rising usage for applications like TVs, monitors, video walls. Also, the curved panels are expected to show significant growth on account of its rising usage in the production of smartphones, monitors, wearable devices, and TVs.

In 2018, North America held the largest share exceeding 30% across the global market due to the increasing adoption of electronic appliances among the millennial population across countries like the U.S. and Canada. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth with 7.03% from 2019 to 2025 on account of adoption of the commercial displays across hospitality, retail, transportation, and healthcare sectors for marketing and advertising purposes.

The commercial display market includes key players such as SAMSUNG, Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., LG Display Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, CDW, and Panasonic Corporation. They are engaged in launching various technologically advanced products for gaining a competitive advantage over other players. They are also making use of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and remote hardware to develop state-of-art products.

Dell, LG Display Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

