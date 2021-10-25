Sleep Mask Market Size, Opportunities, Developments and Future Trends Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 22 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Sleep Mask Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Sleep Mask Industry. Latest report on the global Sleep Mask market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Sleep Mask Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global sleep mask market size is projected to value USD 18.6 million till 2025, as stated in the report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing cases of sleeping disorders among people due to changing climatic conditions and hectic work schedule is predicted to expand the scope of this market. For example, the population of Canada, U.S., France, Ireland, U.K., Italy, Singapore, Turkey, India, Indonesia, and China are the most affected of this disorder. Moreover, the growth of the tourism sector has led to the demand for these masks owing to the long hours of travel. Over the years, the number of travelers has significantly increased due to the number of economical flights coupled with a higher purchasing power of the customers.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% for the period of 2019 to 2025. The flourishing tourism sector has contributed to the demand for these products. The major tourist destinations for the region include Philippines, Vietnam, Osaka, India, China, Colombo, Indonesia, and Chengdu. The growing middle-class population has provided a pace to the growth of the tourism sector in the region. This growth is predicted to open new avenues for this market.

Based on distribution, the online channel is predicted to acquire the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The constant up-gradations in the e-commerce sector like hassle-free delivery, easy return policy, and multiple payment options have boosted the sales for the online channels. Additionally, the rising number of online retailers and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the online channel in the future. Companies are focusing on the e-commerce industry for market penetration. For example, Earth Therapeutics, in June 2019 launched a new portal to provide a better shopping experience to the customers.

Some of the companies for Sleep Mask market are:

Alaska Bear; Dream Essentials, LLC; LC Industries, Inc.; Sleep Master; HappyLuxe; Sonoma Lavender Co.; Earth Therapeutics; LumosTech, Inc.; Bedtime Bliss; Napiform; Nidra Goods; EcoTools; and PrettyCare. Companies like HappyLuxe; LumosTech, Inc.; and LC Industries, Inc.

