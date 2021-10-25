Demand for Intumescent Coatings for Oil & Gas Is Set to Attain a Market Value of ~US$ Mn/Bn Towards the End of 2031

Intumescent Coatings Market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Resin Type, End USe Industry, and Region. The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s global report on intumescent coatings forecasts a positive outlook, projecting a CAGR of approximately 3%, to be valued at a little over US$ 1 billion by 2031. Growth is majorly expected to be pivoted by extensive application across industries such as oil & gas, construction, and automotive manufacturing. sales of epoxy-based intumescent coatings are expected to progress at over 4% CAGR to surpass US$ 175 million by 2031

The market accrued impressive gains in recent years, being valued at just over US$ 900 million in 2020. Increasing awareness, regulations, and emphasis regarding safety measures for the building & construction as well as rising preference for lightweight materials are driving market growth. Moreover, increasing episodes of fire hazards are prompting industries to invest in high-grade fire safety solutions.

According to the World Health Organization (W.H.O), an estimated 180,000 deaths occur each year from fires alone, with more deaths from scalds, electrical burns, and other forms of burning. Over 90% of these deaths occur across low- and middle-income countries. While a lot burns are a result of accidents across residential settings, fire hazards across industrial settings are rampant, comprising most of all burn injuries and accidents. Hence, key end users are increasing uptake of intumescent coatings to mitigate these tragedies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Intumescent coatings for oil & gas to generate more than 40% revenue through 2031

By resin, epoxy intumescent coatings to surpass US$ 175 million valuation by 2031

Polyurethane-based intumescent coatings to record CAGR of nearly 4% throughout the forecast period

Demand across the U.S. surpassed US$ 240 million in 2020, amid extensive uptake to reduce fire hazards

Market in China to expand at over 5% CAGR and reach more than US$ 220 million by 2031, amid growing presence of independent oil & gas exploration ventures

“Increasing demand for enforcing fire safety norms is escalating uptake of advanced grade intumescent coatings across key end-use industries, stimulating market growth and widening revenue prospects,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Segments Covered

Resin Type Epoxy Intumescent Coatings Acrylic Intumescent Coatings Polyurethane Intumescent Coatings Alkyd Intumescent Coatings Other Resin Types Intumescent Coatings

End-Use Industry Intumescent Coatings for Building & Construction Intumescent Coatings for Automotive Intumescent Coatings for Oil & Gas Intumescent Coatings for Other End-Use Industries



Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Major intumescent coating manufacturers are majorly reliant on forging strategic collaborative agreements, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and acquiring certifications for existing their product lines to secure a firm footing across the international marketplace.

In October 2020, BASF SE initiated a study to investigate and develop a unique technology furthering intumescent coatings manufacturing which can dramatically decrease application times and preclude the need for a topcoat, expected to yield significant benefits to key end-users.

In May 2020, Rudolf Hensel GmbH introduced its patented HENSOTHERM® 820 KS fire protection system which serves in lieu of concrete coverings or reinforced concrete parts, and is applied across flat floors and walls of reinforced concrete.

Akzo Nobel

Jotun

Contego International Inc.

Hempel A/S

Albi Protective Coatings

BASF SE

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

The Sherwin Williams Company

No Burn Inc.

Demilec Inc.

Sika AG

Teknos Group Oy

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the intumescent coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of resin (epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, alkyd, and other resin types) and end-use industry (building & construction, automotive, oil & gas, and other end-use industries), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

