Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market to Drive at a CAGR of 4% Through 2029

Efficacy in offering protection against microbial invasion to ensure safety while using premium formulations will catalyze the demand for personal care and cosmetic preservatives during the forecast period (2019-2029). Antimicrobial preservatives are gaining immense traction in this sector as they protect cosmetics from inadvertent contamination by consumers. Further, they resist infections caused by microbial growth which upholds their utilization in personal care and cosmetic products. Antioxidant preservatives, for instance help to suppress reactions that occur in the presence of oxygen, light, heat and contaminated metals. Growing demand for personal care products from the men’s segment and heightening consumption of anti-aging products are poised to drive the market at a steady CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market:

Alternative blends that provide resistance against a broad spectrum of microbes without comprising the performance of products will assist the market’s growth.

Increasing preference for naturally sourced and non-animal based products will create remunerative opportunities in the market.

Tightened legislation by governments with regard to safety has raised the development costs of formulations, thus squeezing the profit margins of personal care and cosmetic preservative manufacturers.

Despite increased demand for bio based products, synthetic products are poised to witness high demand growth and accounted for more than three fourth of the market share in 2019

On the basis of chemical type, phenoxyethanol has maintained its supremacy in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market and is poised to chart an upward trajectory in the market throughout the assessment period.

Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market with detailed segmentation on the basis source, chemical type, application and key regions.

Source Natural

Synthetic Chemical Type Benzoic Acid

Benzyl Alcohol

Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate

MIT/MICT

Parabens

Phenoxyethanol

Others

Tightening Legislations by Governments to Pave Way for Innovation

Personal care and cosmetic preservatives market is consolidated in nature in which, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd, Clariant AG, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Ashland, Akema Fine Chemicals and Lanxess AG accounted for over one third of the market share in 2018. With tightening legislations on chemicals used in cosmetic products, prominent companies have launched range of natural products to meet the global demand for personal care and cosmetic preservatives. For instance, Dow and Lanxess has expanded their product portfolio to align with the government norms and to maintain their sales during the forecast period.

