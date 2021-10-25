Global Vibratory Rammer Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.0% Through 2029

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the global vibratory rammer market in its published report, titled ‘Global Vibratory Rammer Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 to 2029’. According to report, in terms of revenue, the global vibratory rammer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% by value over the forecast period.

Growth in Road Infrastructure and Battery Operated Vibratory Rammers to Boost the Growth of the Vibratory Rammer market

Transportation infrastructure plays an important role in the development of economies as it primarily controls export and import sectors of every market. Global transformation of infrastructure industry is changing the appearance of developed as well as developing countries. In developing countries, big infrastructure projects are in progress, notably for the construction of railways, roads, ports and bridges, to strengthen the transportation backbone. For compacting the layers of different materials and to reduce the thickness of the respective layer the vibratory rammers are extensively utilized in road construction activities. Due to its small size and lightweight, it is used to repair road shoulders, highways, streets, and pavements.

Higher Demand for Road Patch Work Over New Construction in Developing Economies

To gain higher business profitability, especially in emerging economies, road construction contractors tend to prefer low quality materials for construction of new roads. This practice leads to quicker damage of highways and increases the need for road patchwork. Poor quality road conditions can lead to more number of accidents. This includes uneven road surfaces, exposed rebar, potholes, sinkholes, broken concrete, and road cracks. The increase in the number of road accidents has grabbed government attention towards the proper maintenance of roads. The government in developing economies are funding more towards routine maintenance of highways, roads and public transportation.

Key Segments of the Vibratory Rammers Market

FactMR’s study on the vibratory rammer market offers information divided into six important segments-product, operating speed, operating weight, impact force, application and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Battery Vibratory Rammers

Petrol Vibratory Rammers

Diesel Vibratory Rammers Operating Speed Up to 10 m/min

11-20 m/min

Above 21 m/min Operating Weight Up to 60 Kg

61-70 Kg

Above 71 Kg

The enhancement and establishment of modern roads and development in emerging economies such as India and China are major growth drivers of global vibratory rammer market. Realizing the importance of road maintenance is proving to be very effective in decreasing the number of accidents, indirectly driving the global vibratory rammer market during the forecast period.

