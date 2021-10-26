CROWDPOINT TECHNOLOGIES

BLOCKCHAIN ECOSYSTEM EXCHANGE LAUNCH

Austin, TX, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — CrowdPoint Technologies, Inc. (“CrowdPoint”), a Blockchain Ecosystem and Exchange provider, announced today the launch of its nextgen blockchain technology through its 11 sectors, public-private exchange strategy through the Blockchain Ecosystem Exchange (“BEX”). CrowdPoint’s digital platform combines the power of big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology to create a shared services platform for decentralized exchanges and marketplaces. With international development teams across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asian perimeter, CrowdPoint’s goal is to democratize data behind human identity.

“At CrowdPoint, we deliver nextgen blockchain technologies. For the average global citizen, blockchain can be confusing and bewildering. It must seem everyone is becoming a billionaire overnight. This is likely because of the noise around businesses and currency models that use blockchain,” says Sean Brehm, the Chairman & CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies. “We at CrowdPoint felt we had to make it understandable. While the potential of blockchain is disruptive and revolutionary, we believe the current use of blockchain and the subsequent wealth creation resulting from its adoption is potentially flawed and unsustainable. Our approach is simple: drive

improved e-commerce using big data and blockchain to create revenue first and worry about speculation later.”

The company has spent the last year in stealth integrating 11 market sector exchanges with its shared services technologies – nextgen blockchain, big data, and artificial intelligence. The shared services also include technologies that help small and medium-sized companies grow and compete like large enterprises. The company has deployed its web-based communication service that comes prepopulated with millions of ideal customer profiles. This feat is possible through a big data customer resource manager. Also included is a website builder that provides web hosting and design services. Users can quickly build their site while integrating directly into nextgen blockchain technology. The company has already onboarded over 1000 Distributors and Resellers to date. CrowdPoint helps them sell their products online on BEX.

CrowdPoint is passionate about the success of blockchain technology and views the current cryptocurrency hype as having the potential for similar pitfalls that caused the dot-com bubble. The company created BEX to get “Left of Bang” and decrease the likelihood of another potential bust. Through a solid public-private blockchain-powered assembly of exchanges and marketplaces, CrowdPoint focuses on more efficient e-commerce.

