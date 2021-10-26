Best-Equipped Lodging Option in Pretoria – Morning Star Express Hotel

Pretoria, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Finding a value-worthy accommodation within a budget can often become a challenge for many. The Morning Star Express Hotel rightly puts an end to your everyday search with its best lodging option in Pretoria. The hotel offers 125 well-equipped rooms with conference facilities. Customers taking a short trip to Pretoria might find exactly what they are looking for in Morning Star Hotel.

The Morning Star Express Hotel offer customers the best rooms within a very reasonable budget price. Moreover, customers get to explore the hotel’s 125 equipped hotel rooms with a buffet restaurant and two conference room facilities. In addition to this, the hotel’s prime location makes it a perfect stopover for every tourist with easier access to the local attractions of South Africa.

Comfortable hotel rooms

The Morning Star Express Hotel provides its customers with 125 equipped rooms with three various rooms facilities for guests. The standard double hotel room is just the ideal choice for a short stay for two guests at a time. On the other hand, the triple rooms come with a full-size bunk bed and double bed facility. Customers traveling with family will find the family room suitable for them with extra spacious rooms. Each room is fully equipped with the best amenities like central air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, vanity counters, and en-suite bathrooms.

Fully equipped Conference rooms

The hotel is located exactly in the administrative capital of South Africa and is a prime location for many business conferences. The hotel offers two completely equipped conference venues which are ideal for seminars and meetings. The conference rooms can hold almost 100 guests each time with the best tech equipment, snacks, and beverage facilities.

Buffet style restaurant and lounge bar facility

Among the additional facilities, the hotel offers a complete buffet style restaurant and a relaxing lounge bar. Guests and visitors can indulge in some lip-smacking South African cuisine and English breakfasts every morning. If you are in a mood to relax, then you should choose a lounge bar. It has a huge collection of local beverages and imported alcohol from all over the world.

Morning Star Hotel was first established back in 2010, and ever since then, its main aim has been to provide affordable lodging and modern accommodations to its customers. As a result, it has become one of the most renowned names in Pretoria for its best hospitality facilities.